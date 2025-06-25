Sunderland are hoping to boost their squad during the summer transfer window as they prepare for a return to the Premier League.

It is outgoing deals that have dominated Sunderland’s summer transfer window so far after the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson departed after helping the Black Cats secure a return to the Premier League.

England Under-21 star Bellingham has been a shrewd addition and has played an integral role in the successful bid to end the club’s eight-year absence from the top flight. However, such performances do not go unnoticed and after speculation suggested clubs in the Premier League and Bundesliga were interested in Bellingham, German giants Borussia Dortmund won the race for his signature by completing a deal that could become a club record sale for Sunderland.

Academy of Light product Watson has also departed as he officially completed a £10m switch to Brighton and Hove Albion after the two club came to an agreement over a deal in April. As it stands, Enzo Le Fee is the only ‘new’ arrival at the Stadium of Light after the Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United triggered a club record £20m permanent deal clause in the initial loan agreement with Serie A club Roma.

But who else could join the French star as Regis Le Bris prepares his squad to take on the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League? We take a look at how the remainder of the summer transfer window could pan out at the Stadium of Light with the help of AI tool Grok3.

Who are Sunderland predicted to sign during the summer transfer window?

Callum Doyle (Manchester City)

Grok3: A versatile centre-back/left-back with Championship experience on loan at Leicester. His familiarity with English football and youth profile align with Sunderland’s model. Estimated fee: £15-20m.

Kyle Walker-Peters (Free transfer)

Grok3: A Premier League-proven full-back who could solidify the defence. At 28, he offers experience, and will be available on a free transfer after leaving Southampton.

Tommy Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Grok3: A central midfielder with Championship promotion experience at Sheffield United. His passing range would complement Le Fée, and a fee of £10-15m is feasible.

Jordan Henderson (Ajax)

Grok3: A sentimental return for the Sunderland academy product. At 35, his leadership and Premier League know-how could stabilize the squad. A low-cost move or loan is possible given his age.

Armand Laurienté (Sassuolo)

Grok3: Sunderland lacks a proven goalscorer and Lauriente could be targeted for £10m to £15m to bolster the attack.

Tactical analysis

Grok3: “Enzo Le Fée will likely form a midfield partnership with a new signing like Tommy Doyle, providing creativity and dynamism. A back four featuring Callum Doyle and Walker-Peters would add defensive stability, while Henderson’s experience could anchor the squad. A new striker is critical to convert chances created by Le Fée and wingers. The departure of Bellingham and Watson weakens the attack and midfield, but reinvesting the funds wisely could balance the squad.”