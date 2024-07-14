Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have reportedly identified Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle as their preferred target as the Whites aim to strengthen Daniel Farke’s defensive options.

After failing to secure an immediate return to the Premier League following their Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton, there were concerns there could be a firesale at Elland Road as the Whites dealt with the financial impact of having to spend a second season in the second tier. However, the £35m sale of academy graduated Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur has freed up some funds for Farke to use as he looks to guide the club back into the top flight during the upcoming season.

Although the likes of Illan Meslier, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville continued to be linked with moves away from Leeds, there is a determination to freshen up Farke’s ranks and Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell have already arrived this summer - but a right-back remains a priority and Bogle is said to be on the Whites radar. The former Derby County star has made over 100 appearances for the Blades since he joined them in a £3m move in September 2020 and was a regular throughout last season as Chris Wilder’s side suffered relegation from the top flight.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has claimed Leeds will have to hand over around £7m if they are to persuade their Championship rivals to authorise a deal and ensure they strengthen at right-back following the departures of Gray, Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh. Danish defender Rasmus Kristensen is set to the return to Elland Road following a loan spell at Roma but could depart before the end of the transfer window and that would leave Sam Byram as the only option Farke possesses on the right-hand side of his defence.

Hatters snap up former Arsenal and Spurs defender

Luton Town’s own preparations for an attempt to bounce back into the Premier League at the first attempt got underway earlier this week when they signed free agent Shandon Baptiste following his departure from Brentford.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has now made a second new addition to his squad after he secured the signing of Arsenal youngster Reuell Walters. The versatile 19-year-old has been a regular feature in Gunners academy sides in recent years after joining them from North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 but reportedly rejected a new contract to join Luton on a free transfer.

After completing the signing, Edwards said: “Reuell is another person we are delighted to bring into the club. He’s a really exciting signing – a dynamic, quick, talented young player. He’s had a brilliant upbringing at a couple of top clubs, and we are so pleased to get his move done. Pathway is very important to him. That is one of the reasons why he is leaving Arsenal. He had a number of inviting options, but we are so glad that he chose us and sees us as the right step to take on his journey now.”