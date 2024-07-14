Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Shearer was asked a hypothetical Sunderland question recently ahead of the Euro 2024 final

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has stated he wouldn’t ‘care’ if Sunderland won the Premier League.

England are looking to win their first European Championships and first major tournament on foreign soil when they face Spain in Berlin on Sunday night as Gareth Southgate’s men prepare to play in their second Euros final on the bounce.

After Wednesday’s late 2-1 win over the Netherlands, Shearer admitted that he would take Sunderland winning the Premier League if it meant England would win the Euros.

“Someone asked me if I’d take England winning but Sunderland come back up to the Premier League and win the title,” Shearer said. “I don't care about Sunderland, I have no interest in them, I just want England to win so if that had to happen, then fair enough.”

“I won't go against England,” Shearer added on England’s chances. “There are so many things that have happened that make us all think this could be England's tournament.

“The moments of the goals, the penalties, the little bit of luck that everyone needs alongside moments of magic when we so desperately needed them. There are so many things you can point to.

“I'm going to go for an England win. It really can happen. We are playing against the best team of the tournament, but I just have a feeling that we'll have enough to win.

“I think if England are to do it, I think with what’s gone on previously in the other matches, we might not do it in 90 minutes and we may have to endure a long evening once again.”