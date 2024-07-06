Luton Town have made their first transfer of the summer window as they target an immediate return to the top-flight. | Getty Images

The latest transfer news from the Championship as Luton Town and Watford get key deals over the line

Championship side Luton Town are expected to be on the leading contenders for promotion next term under Rob Edwards as they look to bounce back from the setback of relegation.

As it stands, the bookmakers make them fourth favourites for the Championship title at 12/1, whereas Sunderland are currently priced at 22/1 to win the league at this early stage as Régis Le Bris settles into his new surroundings at the Stadium of Light.

The Hatters suffered the setback of losing Ross Barkely to Aston Villa earlier in the summer but have now added in fresh experience in the midfield in the form of Brentford star Shandon Baptiste.

The Grenda international, who started his career at Oxford United back in 2016, is not renowned for his goals but does excel in physical battles and his ability to press opposition players.

During his time at Brentford between 2020 and 2024 he played a total of 55 top-flight in the Premier League and scored two goals as the club successfully beat the drop.

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Luton following the expiration of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium and told the club website: “I feel Luton is the right place for me.

“Watching the club play last season, it was clear that something big was happening here and I want to be a part of it.

“These are some good players and a good manager here so I’m hopeful we can do big things together.”

Watford win the race to sign Celtic wonderkid

Tom Cleverley’s Watford have won the race to sign highly coveted Celtic youngster Rocco Vata despite interest from various Serie A clubs including Juventus, AS Roma and AC Milan.

The Hornets will have to pay compensation for the 19-year-old winger, who made a total of six appearances for the Hoops during his time in Glasgow.

Vata is the son of former defender Rudi Vata, and he joined the Scottish champions when he was just seven years old. In recent times, he has thrived for the B team in the Lowland league and his form has earned him recognition for the Republic of Ireland at all age groups including U21 where he has scored five times in three appearances.

The youngster has signed a four-year deal at Vicarage Road which also includes an option for a further 12 months.