The 45 fantastic photos of Sunderland fans with Le Bris, Rigg and Browne during South Shields win - gallery

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2024, 09:58 BST

Sunderland faced South Shields in the first of two pre-season friendlies this weekend - and our cameras were there to capture the action

The Black Cats thrashed South Shields at the 1st Cloud Arena with plenty of first-team interest and food for thought for new head coach Régis Le Bris to mull over.

Sunderland’s new head coach took charge of his first game since his summer arrival from French club Lorient with the Black Cats 5-0 up by half-time with a poor South Shields side providing little resistance. The scores stayed the same in the second half despite multiple changes for both sides.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day:

Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' 5-0 away pre-season win against South Shields.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' 5-0 away pre-season win against South Shields. | James Copley

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' 5-0 away pre-season win against South Shields.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' 5-0 away pre-season win against South Shields. | sn

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' 5-0 away pre-season win against South Shields.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' 5-0 away pre-season win against South Shields. | James Copley

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' 5-0 away pre-season win against South Shields.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' 5-0 away pre-season win against South Shields. | James Copley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsSunderlandFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice