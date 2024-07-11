Every Championship transfer so far from Sunderland, Leeds United, Middlesbrough & more as Alan Browne makes Black Cats move

Sunderland have recently added Preston star Alan Browne to their ranks - but how does their business compare to the rest of the division?

Sunderland have confirmed their second signing of the summer transfer window by adding experienced Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne to their ranks on a free transfer. The Republic of Ireland star has put pen to paper on a three-year contract on Wearside after an impressive 10-year stay in Lancashire with Preston North End.

Browne told the club website: “It’s a big change for me after being at Preston for such a long time, but it’s brilliant to be here. Sunderland is one of the biggest clubs in England and I can’t wait to get started. I captained Preston for some time, so hopefully I can bring those leadership qualities to the Stadium of Light and add to what is a very talented squad.”

Browne’s arrival marks Sunderland’s second signing after goalkeeper Simon Moore but how does the Black Cats business so far compare to the rest of the sides in the division? Here is a round-up of every transfer made in the Championship so far - including moves from Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and more.

1. Blackburn Rovers

Ins: Aodhan Doherty, Linfield Jack Barrett, Everton Outs: Sam Barnes - Barrow, free Lenni Cirino - Released Jay Haddow - Released Ethan Walker - Ayr United, free Ben Fyles - Released Jared Harlock - Released Ben Thirkill - Released Charlie Weston - Released Leopold Wahlstedt - AGF Aarhus, undisclosed | Getty Images

2. Bristol City

IN Fally Mayulu - Rapid Vienna, undisclosed Yu Hirakawa - Bristol City, loan Sinclair Armstrong - QPR Yu Hirakawa - Machida Zelvia OUT Jamie Knight-Lebel - Crewe, loan Ephraim Yeboah - Doncaster, loan Andy King - Retired Marlee Francois - Released Duncan Idehen - Released Matty James - Released Dylan Kadji - Released Andreas Weimann - Released Seb Palmer-Houlden - Dundee, loan Harvey Wilds-Richardson - Bath City, loan | Getty Images

3. Burnley

IN Maxime Esteve - Montpellier, undisclosed Mike Tresor - Genk, undisclosed Shurandy Sambo - PSV, free Kamarni Ryan - Arsenal, free Johann Berg Gudmundsson - new deal signed Andreas Hountondji - SM Caen Lucas Pires - Santos Vaclav Hladky - Ipswich Town, free Out Rohan Vaughan - QPR, free Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Birmingham, undisclosed Jack Cork - Released Marcel Lewis - Released Mikey O'Neill - Released Charlie Taylor - Southampton, free Ari Muric - Ipswich Town | Getty Images

4. Cardiff City

IN Chris Willock, QPR, free Calum Chambers, Aston Villa OUT Oliver Denham - Released Rohan Luthra - Released Sheyi Ojo - Released Romaine Sawyers - Released Jai Semenyo - Released Chanka Zimba - Released Ebo Adams - Derby County | Getty Images

