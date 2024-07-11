Sunderland have confirmed their second signing of the summer transfer window by adding experienced Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne to their ranks on a free transfer. The Republic of Ireland star has put pen to paper on a three-year contract on Wearside after an impressive 10-year stay in Lancashire with Preston North End.
Browne told the club website: “It’s a big change for me after being at Preston for such a long time, but it’s brilliant to be here. Sunderland is one of the biggest clubs in England and I can’t wait to get started. I captained Preston for some time, so hopefully I can bring those leadership qualities to the Stadium of Light and add to what is a very talented squad.”
Browne’s arrival marks Sunderland’s second signing after goalkeeper Simon Moore but how does the Black Cats business so far compare to the rest of the sides in the division? Here is a round-up of every transfer made in the Championship so far - including moves from Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and more.
1. Blackburn Rovers
Ins: Aodhan Doherty, Linfield
Jack Barrett, Everton
Outs: Sam Barnes - Barrow, free
Lenni Cirino - Released
Jay Haddow - Released
Ethan Walker - Ayr United, free
Ben Fyles - Released
Jared Harlock - Released
Ben Thirkill - Released
Charlie Weston - Released
Leopold Wahlstedt - AGF Aarhus, undisclosed | Getty Images
2. Bristol City
IN
Fally Mayulu - Rapid Vienna, undisclosed
Yu Hirakawa - Bristol City, loan
Sinclair Armstrong - QPR
Yu Hirakawa - Machida Zelvia
OUT
Jamie Knight-Lebel - Crewe, loan
Ephraim Yeboah - Doncaster, loan
Andy King - Retired
Marlee Francois - Released
Duncan Idehen - Released
Matty James - Released
Dylan Kadji - Released
Andreas Weimann - Released
Seb Palmer-Houlden - Dundee, loan
Harvey Wilds-Richardson - Bath City, loan | Getty Images
3. Burnley
IN
Maxime Esteve - Montpellier, undisclosed
Mike Tresor - Genk, undisclosed
Shurandy Sambo - PSV, free
Kamarni Ryan - Arsenal, free
Johann Berg Gudmundsson - new deal signed
Andreas Hountondji - SM Caen
Lucas Pires - Santos
Vaclav Hladky - Ipswich Town, free
Out
Rohan Vaughan - QPR, free
Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Birmingham, undisclosed
Jack Cork - Released
Marcel Lewis - Released
Mikey O'Neill - Released
Charlie Taylor - Southampton, free
Ari Muric - Ipswich Town | Getty Images
4. Cardiff City
IN
Chris Willock, QPR, free
Calum Chambers, Aston Villa
OUT
Oliver Denham - Released
Rohan Luthra - Released
Sheyi Ojo - Released
Romaine Sawyers - Released
Jai Semenyo - Released
Chanka Zimba - Released
Ebo Adams - Derby County | Getty Images
