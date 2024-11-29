Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder reveals ‘love’ for Sunderland summer signing

One Sunderland player will face his former club when the Black Cats head to Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United on Friday night.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed his admiration for Sunderland goalkeeper Simon Moore ahead of Friday night’s meeting between the two sides.

The veteran stopper joined the Black Cats on a two-year deal during the summer after leaving Coventry City and he was expected to provide competition and cover for first-choice keeper Anthony Patterson. Moore made his Sunderland debut in the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Preston North End in August before deputising for Patterson in the 2-0 home win against Oxford United and draws with QPR, Preston and Coventry over the last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore was back on the bench over the last week when Patterson returned from injury ahead of the draws with Millwall and West Bromwich Albion. The 34-year-stopper is expected to be named as a substitute at Bramall Lane as he returns to the club where he made 70 appearances under Wilder earlier in his career. The Blades boss has described Moore as ‘a big part of the start of the journey’ as he took his side from League One into the Premier League and lauded the impact made by the Black Cats stopper.

He told The Sheffield Star: “I love him to bits. He was one of our early signings and he was outstanding in League One. He’s had competition at the football club, and just as a general person and character, he’s brilliant. I caught up with him recently, in not great circumstances, and he’s such a fabulous guy. I’m delighted for him, he’s been playing games at Sunderland. I’m not so sure he’s going to start on Friday but it’s always a pleasure and he was a big part of the start of the journey we went on.”

The midway point of the season is yet to be reached - but some are viewing Friday night’s clash as a big moment in the race for promotion into the Premier League. Sunderland have exceed pre-season expectations by spending the majority of the campaign inside the top six - but their hosts were expected to be amongst the frontrunners for a place in the top flight. With the promotion race now heading towards the always pivotal festive period, Wilder has called on his players to become obsessed with their attempts to return to the top flight.

He said: "I want them to be engrossed in football, I want them to love football and to come in and go, 'They were good last night,' or 'They didn't get that result.’. I talked about it, one of the teams over this last round of fixtures would drop points and it happened (Sunderland drawing with West Brom). We can't be the one teams are expecting to beat. It's an incredibly even contest and we have to enjoy it and embrace it and accept where we are and get on with it. I am and hopefully the players are feeling the same."