Sunderland are back in Championship action on Friday night when they face an in-form Sheffield United away from home.
It promises to be a stern test for Regis Le Bris and his side, and the head coach has some big selection dilemmas to settle. Here’s how we think he might go, and what the bench could look like...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Le Bris admitted Patterson would have to learn from Cardiff's goal at the weekend, when he spilled a cross while potentially being fouled by Yousef Salech. Still expected to keep his place. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
Unlucky not to register yet another assist in midweek when Wilson Isidor nodded his pinpoint cross wide of the near post. In strong form and will continue here. | Frank Reid
3. CB - Chris Mepham
Has slotted back into the side seamlessly since Dan Ballard's injury. Scored against Cardiff City and played an important role in Romaine Mundle's equaliser. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
4. CB - Luke O'Nien
Made his 300th appearance for the club recently and is delivering a consistent run of performances. | Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.