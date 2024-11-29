Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and subs to face Sheffield United predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST

Sunderland face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Friday night

Sunderland are back in Championship action on Friday night when they face an in-form Sheffield United away from home.

It promises to be a stern test for Regis Le Bris and his side, and the head coach has some big selection dilemmas to settle. Here’s how we think he might go, and what the bench could look like...

Le Bris admitted Patterson would have to learn from Cardiff's goal at the weekend, when he spilled a cross while potentially being fouled by Yousef Salech. Still expected to keep his place.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Le Bris admitted Patterson would have to learn from Cardiff's goal at the weekend, when he spilled a cross while potentially being fouled by Yousef Salech. Still expected to keep his place. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Unlucky not to register yet another assist in midweek when Wilson Isidor nodded his pinpoint cross wide of the near post. In strong form and will continue here.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Unlucky not to register yet another assist in midweek when Wilson Isidor nodded his pinpoint cross wide of the near post. In strong form and will continue here. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Has slotted back into the side seamlessly since Dan Ballard's injury. Scored against Cardiff City and played an important role in Romaine Mundle's equaliser.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Has slotted back into the side seamlessly since Dan Ballard's injury. Scored against Cardiff City and played an important role in Romaine Mundle's equaliser. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Made his 300th appearance for the club recently and is delivering a consistent run of performances.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Made his 300th appearance for the club recently and is delivering a consistent run of performances. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice