Sunderland still have a lengthy list of absentees but in some parts of the pitch competition is growing

Régis Le Bris thinks Sunderland fans might start to see a change in his in-game management over the weeks ahead as he begins to have more experienced options on his bench.

By and large Le Bris has turned sparingly to his substitutes this season, very rarely coming close to using his full allocation of five substitutes in Championship games. That has at times been a cause of frustration for some supporters but Le Bris says it is because of circumstance, rather than design.

With competition for places in the back four in particular now increasing, Le Bris used a question about where Luke O’Nien might now fit into his team to make the point.

“At the minute, Luke is in the squad and doing very well,” Le Bris said.

“This is a good kind of problem for me. If we have more depth in the squad and players with a different style, we can find more solutions. So far we didn't use our five substitutions so much and I think this is because we have had talented players who are not yet quite ready for this level of competition. In defence now we have many, many options and the level of experience is so good.

“We can manage different styles of play and create different triangles, so we can change it if we are struggling to unbalance our opponent.I hope [we can use substitutes more]. The last part of the game is very important. Here, we have so far had a strong core of 11, 12 players then younger players who are very talented but who are not yet at the same level because of their inexperience. The gap was a little [too] high and we of course have to accept inconsistency because they need to build this with time. It is the identity of the club to give them these opportunities and sometimes they will struggle, but if for part of the season we have 16,17 experienced players at the level then it will be different [for me]. It is the case now in defensive positions [we have more options].”

That competition will grow further still next week, with Dennis Cirkin set to return to the squad for Stoke City’s visit to the Stadium of Light on December 7th.