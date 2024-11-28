Sunderland travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Friday night

Régis Le Bris is ready to disappointing some of Sunderland's defenders over the coming days as competition for places grows.

Le Bris has welcomed Dan Ballard and Aji Alese back into the fold over the last week and both have performed impressively, with Luke O'Nien and Chris Mepham already enjoying strong campaigns. With Dennis Cirkin expected back soon as he recovers from surgery on a broken wrist, one or two of the team's regulars over the last year or so face being dropped to the bench.

The Sunderland head coach knows there will be frustration but says that the schedule over the next couple of months means everyone will likely get significant game time.

"Yes but for me it's a good problem," Le Bris said after the 0-0 draw with West Brom.

"The next part, December and January will be crazy so we need many players to keep the level of the team. If we can repeat games like that with good depth I think it's very important to be competitive. It's clear for the players. They have experienced this league so they know long sequences of three games in a week we will need everyone available.

"They can be frustrated when they're on the bench but they know the next game it's possible they'll play. For us in the dressing room we don't have a problem with that."

Alese will be in contention to return to the starting XI against Sheffield United on Friday night after Le Bris opted to use him as an impact substitute against West Brom as he returns from injury.