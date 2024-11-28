Sunderland’s number one was full of praise for the next generation at the Academy of Light...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Patterson believes Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young is destined for the top.

The 18-year-old stopper caught the eye while on loan with Darlington in the National League last season before heading to Salford City last summer, where he has featured in cup games while also earning England youth recognition. On Wednesday, Sunderland confirmed that Young has put pen to paper on a new deal on Wearside that is set to run until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been some talk that Young could be recalled from Salford with the Black Cats seeking regular league minutes for the youngster. Patterson, however, believes the fellow homegrown stopper will go all the way in football.

“Matty is a really good goalkeeper,” Patterson said after Tuesday’s game against Sheffield United. “Obviously, he's still very young and he's out on loan at the minute. But yeah, Matty still comes in and trains with us every now and again, but he's still looking very good and I think Matty will go far.”

Asked if Young was destined for the top and could emulate fellow homegrown goalkeepers like himself and Jordan Pickford, Patterson added: "Yeah, I think so, yeah. I don't see why not."

Patterson started against West Brom on Tuesday evening, his second game since returning from injury, replacing second-choice Simon Moore, who deputised for the 24-year-old while he was out. The 24-year-old was quick to single loanee Chris Mepham out for praise following the clean sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meps has been unbelievable,” Patterson added. “He's so solid and so concentrating all the time and he does his job really, really well. So yeah, it gives me a big boost. We have a good relationship and I think you can see that on the pitch as well.”

Sunderland travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Friday in the Championship after Chris Wilder’s Blades won 3-0 against Oxford United last time out to move ahead of the Black Cats in the table.

Asked if the match against Sheffield United had become bigger given their result, Patterson said: “Yeah, definitely. Obviously, they won tonight, so they got two points clear of us, but obviously, that doesn't change things for us. We want to go to Sheffield and win the game, and that's what our aim will be.”