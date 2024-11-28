High-flying Sunderland travel to league leaders Sheffield United in a huge top of the table Championship clash

The EFL have confirmed that Gavin Ward will be the referee for Sunderland’s highly anticipated trip to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Surrey based Ward officiated his first EFL game on 16 August 2008 and has gone on to be a referee for over 200 Championship, League One and League Two games in an impressive 16-year career.

Ward has taken charge of 11 Championship games this term and has handed out 46 yellow cards and three red cards in that period. He has taken charge of nine Sunderland games over the course of his career, with the most recent being a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

The 46-year-old will work alongside assistant referees Lee Venamore and James Wilson while Sam Allison will be on fourth official duties.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last 10 Championship matches in a run stretching back to a 2-1 defeat away to Watford at the end of September.

However, the Black Cats are also on a run of five consecutive draws and are targeting a first victory since beating Oxford United 2-0 at the Stadium of Light in October. A victory for Sunderland could take the team back into the automatic promotion places and even top of the table if results involving Leeds United and Burnley go in their favour.

Sunderland’s upcoming opponents

League leaders Sheffield United are currently the most in-form team in the Championship with five wins and one draw from their last six matches.

The Blades have recovered excellently from last season’s relegation and are currently unbeaten at home with seven wins and one draw from their opening eight matches at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder’s side produced a fine performance to breeze to a 3-0 victory against Oxford United in their last fixture and are currently on a run of seven consecutive clean sheets in the league.

Speaking after his side’s most recent home win, Wilder said: "We would have taken a win at the start of the day as I've been involved in too many games to know that these are the ones which are really important.

"It’s Tuesday night and little bit cold and you are playing a team that everybody expects you to win, you’ve got to get the job done and we did. It is a great home record and that home form has been fabulous and key. I know sometimes I want us to go forward and go from three to four to five but there was some great defending when we were winning three-nil to keep that clean sheet.

"Sunderland have been going great and Friday night is a big game. Two teams that have started the season on the front foot and are deservedly in this position."