Sunderland play their third game in six days when they face high-flying Sheffield United on Friday night

Régis Le Bris looks set to give young winger Tommy Watson another big opportunity to impress when Sunderland travel to Bramall Lane on Friday night.

Sunderland face a daunting challenge against a Sheffield United side with an exceptional home record and Romaine Mundle's injury has left the left-wing berth as one where the Sunderland head coach has few natural options.

Le Bris has confirmed he does not want to move Wilson Isidor for the central striking role and while a third senior start in six days would represent a big rise in Watson's workload, his boss thinks he can cope.

Le Bris said" “Are we looking for new options on the left? Yes, is the short answer. Yes, obviously, because at the minute, this is probably one of the weakest positions according to the players available. This morning, I had a conversation with the defenders and said, ‘In this part of the pitch, we are very confident because we can use many players in different positions and it is clear we can play with different players and they are complimentary’. We have used different options, and it has been good. In the defensive line, it is okay. But I agree, when it comes to the left wing, the position is much more open.

“It’s a big challenge for someone like Tommy to play three games in a week, but also you can be surprised by how a young player rises to a challenge like that," he added.

"Until you give this kind of opportunity, you don’t know what will happen. Tommy is powerful, he’s very strong and he can repeat high-intensity efforts in a way that I don’t think many players in the squad can. He is one of the youngest players, but maybe it is best to just try and we will see.

“Young players can often be better placed to repeat high-intensity efforts, although we also know that they need experiences because the challenge of the game is not just about physical effort, it is also about concentration and an understanding of the game. They need help from the others, but this kind of period is very important for the young players to build their experience. Minutes are the most important thing for a player. When you are on the bench, you think you can help the team because of your qualities. But sometimes, on the pitch, it is totally different because of the different scenarios and the problems you have to solve. We are building this team."

Isidor was initially signed to offer an option up front and an on the left as Jack Clarke left for Ipswich Town, but his success through the middle is not something Le Bris wants to experiment with.

“I think at the minute, we want to keep the consistency with Wilson," he said.

"It is possible to play with Wilson in a different position, but when we have a striker with confidence, I don’t really want to play with that. I think his style of play fits well with the league at the minute, so we don’t have to change [his position]. But for others, it depends on their own dynamics and that of the opponent. It is possible to change to give them minutes and try things. We can see what they can do in a specific circumstance against a specific opponent, and that will allow us to gain experiences for the players and for the staff as well. Then, it is a question of management during the games."

Earlier in his press conference, Le Bris confirmed that he would not be bringing Dennis Cirkin back into the squad and will instead give him another week to fully recover after wrist surgery.