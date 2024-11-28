Promotion hopefuls Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion shared the spoils in a largely-uneventful goalless draw at the Stadium of Light in midweek.

The result did neither side any favours in the automatic promotion race and instead handed the initiative to Yorkshire duo Sheffield United and Leeds United who both earned comprehensive 3-0 victories. Speaking after Sunderland’s 0-0 draw Regis Le Bris said: “I am a bit frustrated and disappointed, for sure. That was the main feeling in the dressing room at the end of the game.

“In the positive part it shows that against such a good team, well organised with good players, it shows we are getting better in many areas of the game. In possession, we were dominant. We had three or four chances to score and we didn’t. Many, many small details can make the difference and today it wasn’t enough.”