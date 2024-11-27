Sunderland may well have slipped out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places on Tuesday night - but they still remain firmly in the race for the Premier League ahead of a vital trip to Sheffield United later this week.

The Black Cats have drawn their last five Championship fixtures and results elsewhere during that time have seen promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United leapfrog Regis Le Bris’ side. Leeds United could also end the midweek fixtures sat above Sunderland if they can claim all three points from their home clash with Luton Town on Wednesday night.

That would ensure Le Bris and his players head into Friday’s visit to Bramall Lane sat in fourth place in the Championship and that would represent their lowest placing in the second tier for a number of months.

But what impact have recent results across the promotion race made on Sunderland’s odds to claim the Championship title?

2 . Plymouth Argyle Championship title odds with Bet365: 3000/1 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Queens Park Rangers Championship title odds with Bet365: 2500/1 | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Oxford United Championship title odds with Bet365: 2000/1 | Getty Images Photo Sales