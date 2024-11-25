How Regis Le Bris' win percentage compares to the last 10 Sunderland managers

The fight for the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League next season is incredibly close as the three top clubs currently sit level on points. Sunderland are sandwiched between Leeds United and Sheffield United, separated only by goal difference following the latest round of results over the weekend.

The Black Cats were left frustrated when they were denied a big three points against Millwall, as Femi Azeez popped up with a stoppage time equaliser to claw a 1-1 draw at The Den. The result marked Sunderland’s fourth consecutive draw and they will be searching for their first win of the month against West Brom on Tuesday.

Ahead of their clash, we’ve taken a look at how Régis Le Bris has fared statistically since his arrival at the Stadium of Light. Based on Sunderland’s performances under the Frenchman so far, we’ve looked back at the last ten Black Cats managers and how Le Bris’ winning percentage compares to those before him.

1 . Simon Grayson — 16.7% Grayson lasted just 18 games in charge before his dismissal in 2017.

2 . Chris Coleman — 17.2% Sunderland suffered a painful relegation to League One under Coleman and he was sacked not long after.

3 . David Moyes — 18.6% The last manager to take charge of Sunderland in the Premier League.