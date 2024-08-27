Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland look to add to their squad ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

Sunderland are facing competition from several Championship rivals after reportedly lodging a £5m bid for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

With just days to go until the summer transfer window closes for business, the Black Cats are said to have ramped up their efforts to add an out-and-out striker to Regis Le Bris’ squad and are willing to use some of the funds secured from Jack Clarke’s move to Ipswich Town to bring in the former Everton frontman. Their chances of securing Cannon’s signature were boosted last week when Foxes manager Steve Cooper refused to deny the striker could leave the King Power Stadium before Friday night’s 11pm deadline.

He said: “I can better answer that when we know what the squad will end up looking like. For sure Tom’s a good young player who has a future in front of him. It’s our jobs as managers to put the best team out to win games, but it’s also to make sure we put the right programmes on for the younger players. We will do that with Tom. What that looks like at the moment I don’t know, but he’s very much part of today’s work. Until things change, that’s how it will be. But I’m probably better to answer that one closer to the end of the window.”

Sunderland are not the only Championship club said to have an interest in Cannon after Stoke City, Norwich City and Sheffield United have all been named as potential suitors for the striker. However, Blades manager Chris Wilder has refused to be drawn on his reported interest and suggested he would ‘play a straight bat’ to any questions over a possible move.

As reported by the Sheffield Star, Wilder said: “There are a few players on our radar. I’m doing a Geoffrey Boycott again, playing with a straight bat. I don't think a lot of the younger generation will know who that is, but I do,” he said. “There’s no Geoffrey Boycott or Chris Tavaré now, with the way England play! But there are a lot of players on our radar. I did believe, and still do, that there'll be a lot of business up and down the country until the deadline. Especially with clubs in the Premier League settling down their own squads and nail the 25. So some will become available. We have to be ready, and hopefully we are.”