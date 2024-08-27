Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are hopeful that Wilson Isidor will be able to play some part at Portsmouth this weekend

Wilson Isidor is hopeful that he will be able to make his first appearance for Sunderland at Portsmouth this weekend.

Isidor was not in the squad for Sunderland’s impressive 1-0 win over Burnley at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with the paperwork following his loan switch from Zenit St Petersburg not yet finalised. The 23-year-old has already featured for Zenit this season and so is hopeful that he will quickly be able to make his debut.

The versatile forward can play either of the left flank or as a central striker, and has said that his primary goal is to bring goals to Regis Le Bris’ side in a bid to reach the Premier League with Sunderland.

"I'm really excited to be here and can't wait to start the journey,” Isidor said during Sunderland’s pre-match show.

“The stadium is crazy, the fans also - I just want to play and show them what I can do. I'm a player who likes to attack the space, when I have some space I will in run into because I know have the quality. I know I have to use it, to help the team and to put myself in better condition. I love to dribble, to shoot... from everywhere! Because I want to score, this comes before everything. I can score from everywhere and I can't wait to score my first goal. I played some games at the beginning of the season and I'm ready to play. I'll keep my working on my physical condition and hopefully I'll be ready to play the next game.

"The biggest teams and the biggest Championship is here [in the UK], it was one of my objectives and now I take the first step. Hopefully I can take the second step which is to go up with Sunderland."

Sunderland are hopeful of strengthening their forward line further before the transfer window closes on Friday night as they look to replace Jack Clarke’s goal output - with Tom Cannon, Alexandre Mendy and Roko Simic all targets.