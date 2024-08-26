Jewison Bennette was named in Graeme Murty’s starting XI to face Middlesbrough at Eppleton CW in the Premier League 2. Reports last week claimed the winger was the subject of transfer interest from League One club Reading. His inclusion against Boro suggests nothing is close.
First-team players Dan Ballard and Ian Poveda were named in Murty’s squad as they work their was back to full fitness. Joe Anderson and Hemir also made the team for the game against Middlesbrough, which also suggests their exits are not close ahead of the transfer deadline day.
Sunderland took the lead in the first half after Tommy Watson converted Hemir’s flick-on. Middlesbrough were level seconds later, however, as Hazeem Burke fired home the equaliser in front of first-team boss Michael Carrick. Elias Lenz was replaced by Caden Kelly in the first-half after an injury. Luke Bell then replaced Ballard at half-time with the defender banking crucial minutes.
Bennette put Sunderland ahead in the second half before Poveda was replaced by Timur Tutierov. With around 15 minutes left to play, Bennette put the Black Cats further ahead with another cool finish in the Middlesbrough box. The visitors then reduced the deficit to one after Eric Hamelberg’s superb finish. Murty’s men held on to win 3-2 and have now collected four points from their opening two Premier League 2 games this season.
Here, we take a look at how James Copley rated every player as Sunderland under-21s took on Middlesbrough under-21s at Eppleton CW in the Premier League 2:
