Sunderland have a lot of business to do in the final stages of the transfer window

Sunderland have entered the final week of the summer transfer window and there is still a lot to be done. The Black Cats have started the campaign in superb fashion but are keen to strengthen further following Jack Clarke's departure, and a lot of their fringe players need to find a suitable move.

Here's our guide to the deals still in play during the final week....

Tom Cannon (in)

The Telegraph broke the news on Monday evening that Sunderland had launched an ambitious move for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, with an opening bid in the region of £5 million made. It's a bid in excess of anything that has been spent in the Kyril Louis-Dreyfus era to date, and represents how the sale of Jack Clarke might have opened up opportunities that were previously beyond the Black Cats.

The deal would be difficult to do, there'll be significant Championship competition and Leicester City will want a significant return on a player they handed a five-year deal to when signing from Everton last summer. He doesn't appear to be in Leicester's plans, though, and is expected to leave this week. There's no guarantees in football but Cannon has good Championship experience and room to develop still, and would be able to replace some of the goals lost now that Clarke has headed to Ipswich. It would feel like a very good outcome for all parties but there's an awful lot of work left to do and though Clarke's departure frees up some funds in terms of a transfer fee, agreeing personal terms would also be a significant hurdle to clear.

Alexandre Mendy (in)

The biggest saga of the summer is still to be resolved as the window enters its final stages. Sunderland would still like to sign Mendy and the player has repeatedly made it very clear that he wants to make the move. Given that he is not part of SM Caen's plans for the season ahead as things stand, there has to be a chance that still gets done. The problem? Sunderland had the outline of an agreement in place with the Ligue 2 club earlier this summer but a takeover of the club stalled the deal and there is currently a not insignificant difference in valuation. The Black Cats remain hopeful that a compromise can be found over the course of this week but they'll be prepared to move on if not.

Roko Simic (in)

The Red Bull Salzburg striker is expected to be sold this week as he has entered the final year of his contract and does not intend to sign a new one, instead preferring to leave in search of regular football. Sunderland are very interested in signing the 20-year-old and he has held talks with the hierarchy about the move. He does have interest from other clubs, so is another to watch closely this week. Would Sunderland sign all three of these strikers this week? Most likely not. The Black Cats are, depending on further outgoings, looking at making two attacking additions this week and there's no realistic prospect they could satisfy all three of these players either financially or in terms of their game time. It's also possible that Sunderland look to replace Clarke a little bit more directly if a strong wide option becomes available, meaning that might only need one forward. As in this case, Wilson Isidor would get little playing time out wide so would be another strong option through the middle. That's the puzzle that Sunderland are working out this week.

Timothee Pembele (out)

Pembele has not been part of Le Bris' plans this season and the head coach has confirmed that they are looking to find a loan move for him. Reports from France on Monday evening stated that he is in talks with Ligue 1 side Le Havre, which looks like a strong solution for all concerned. One where there will almost certainly be movement this week.

Zak Johnson (out)

Johnson has been around the first-team group since returning from a very successful loan at Dundalk but isn't likely to play regularly and has been clear that he wants regular senior football to ensure he can keep developing. Sunderland won't have any issues with that providing they have enough cover to lose him. A loan to League One or Two looks the best option right now. Missed last night's U21 game with an injury but it's not thought to be serious.

Pierre Ekwah (out)

Ekwah had a dip in form last season and a back injury during the pre-season programme means he has fallen down the pecking order, with Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Alan Browne in superb form over the opening weeks of the season. That means both player and club would be open to a move, though neither is actively pushing for it. The issue so far this summer has been that no interested club has come close to matching Sunderland's valuation, with a bid from Udinese last month falling well short. St Etienne are the latest to be linked, with the Black Cats reported to be asking for a fee in the region of £6 million. That might be a lot for a player not currently playing, but Ekwah was always going to have highs and lows as he adjusted to senior football and the club know what he could be worth if he recaptures his best form. One to watch very closely.

Jewison Bennette (out)

Scored twice for the U21s last night but Sunderland believe a loan move is the best short-term option for his development. Reading are interested and with the Royals performing strongly in difficult circumstances under impressive coach Ruben Selles, that looks a fine option. Move hasn't progressed yet, though.

Luis Hemir (out)

Like Bennette, not deemed to be ready for Championship football and so Sunderland believe a loan move would be best. Key is finding him a club where he can expect to play regularly to build his match sharpness and confidence.

Nectar Triantis (out)

Has interest from the EFL and Scotland and Sunderland could sanction a move if they feel they have enough defensive cover. Far from certain, as he's not far off the team and that was shown by his late introduction on Saturday. With Jenson Seelt not due back from injury for a little while yet, he might be needed as cover.

Adil Aouchiche (out)

Not one who had really been expected to be on the move ahead of this summer window and might still stay, but was left out of the squad for the Burnley win on Saturday and Le Bris confirmed that his departure was a possibility. No doubting his talent but Jobe Bellingham isn't going to drop out of the side anytime soon and Chris Rigg is now another strong contender for that attacking midfield role.

Abdoullah Ba (out)

Like Aouchiche, Sunderland aren't looking to move him on as such but he currently has a lot of players ahead of him in both wide positions now that Ian Poveda is available. Hard to imagine the Black Cats letting both him and Aouchiche go even if they add two attackers as that might leave them just a little bit light, but one could yet depart.

Nazariy Rusyn (out)

With Le Bris confirming that he doesn't see him as a viable option in wide positions, the arrival of two strikers could lead to Rusyn going out on loan. One to watch if Sunderland get the incoming business they want done.

Where else could Sunderland recruit?

Beyond the two attacking additions we spoke about, a lot of it will depend on outgoings. There is a clear lack of cover at right back but Le Bris has said he can manage without a new arrival. Mostly it will be about addressing any areas where they're left short by an exit, with the interest in Pierre Ekwah likely to be one example.