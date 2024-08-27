Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland continue to be linked with a move for SM Caen striker Alexandre Mendy.

SM Caen, the current employers of Sunderland target Alexandre Mendy, have confirmed the arrival of a new striker.

The Black Cats have been linked with a swoop for the 30-year-old for some time now, but have been largely frustrated in their efforts to lure him to Wearside. Much of the complication in agreeing a deal for Mendy has stemmed from the arrival of new owners at Caen, with the Normandy-based outfit now owned by a consortium fronted by Real Madrid icon Kylian Mbappe.

Nevertheless, Mendy himself has made no secret of his own desire to join Sunderland before the transfer window closes on Friday, and has released a number of statements reiterating his intention to leave France in the coming days. The most recent of these came over the weekend, with the 30-year-old sitting down for an in-depth interview with SportaCaen.fr in which he said: “My will has not changed, Sunderland has not withdrawn. Sunderland is always ready to welcome me and I am always ready to join Sunderland.”

He added: “I am waiting. With my family, we have planned. It is especially hard for my loved ones. We live in boxes. My head is in Sunderland. I do not see myself cheating while I have never cheated for the club. I have always given everything.

“I would like us to sit down around a table and find the best solution. The best solution for everyone is for me to go to Sunderland.

“It’s not something you can refuse, because it’s England, a football country. The coach has wanted me for a long time. It’s not just a question of money. Otherwise, I would have gone to Saudi Arabia. But it’s interesting for me and I don’t want to miss this opportunity. I also think about my family, my children. For my children’s education, it would be a good thing for them to discover a new country, a new language.”

Now, however, there has been yet another update in the protracted saga, with Caen confirming the signing of striker Kalifa Coulibaly on Tuesday. It is understood that the 33-year-old has penned a one-year deal after a period of being without a club. It is unclear at this stage as to whether Coulibaly’s arrival will soften Caen’s stance on the potential sale of Mendy to Sunderland.