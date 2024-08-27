Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland star Adil Aouchiche continues to be linked with an exit from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are rapidly closing in on the end of the summer transfer window, with business expected on Wearside right the way up to Friday’s deadline. But while much of the focus will be on potential incomings, there are a number of players who could be facing an exit from the Stadium of Light as well.

Among those touted for a prospective departure is Adil Aouchiche. The midfielder was omitted from Regis Le Bris’ match day squad for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Burnley, and the Black Cats boss has admitted that a transfer in the coming days is a “possibility”. Algerian outlet DZ Foot have now weighed in on the matter, suggesting that Aouchiche is “expected” to leave Sunderland before Friday, seeking a move that will allow him to “really flourish” elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As per this latest report, the 22-year-old is said to have a “relatively poor understanding” with Le Bris, who he worked with previously during a shared stint at Lorient. As such a return to France could be on the cards, with Aouchiche tipped to “bounce back” in the country of his birth.

Meanwhile, a former Sunderland midfielder could be in line for a new club too. According to Danish publication Bold, ex-Black Cat Max Power is expected to begin training with Aarhus Gymnastikforening in the coming week. The 31-year-old is a free agent after confirming his departure from Saudi outfit Al Qadsiah earlier this month. In a statement at the time, Power said: “I want to wish everyone at Al Qadsiah the very best. Me and my family have loved our time here in Khobar. We will forever be supporters of the club and I’m proud to have played a part in returning the club to the Roshin League.”

It is understood that Power will now travel to Denmark for a trial, but that there are already “positive intentions” from both parties ahead of a possible move. For their part, AGF - as they are commonly known - are currently third in the Danish top flight, just two points adrift of league leaders Silkeborg after six matches. Last season, the club finished fifth.