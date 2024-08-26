Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jewison Bennette has been named in Graeme Murty’s starting XI to face Middlesbrough at Eppleton CW in the Premier League 2 this evening.

The Costa Rica international has been widely touted for a stint away from the Stadium of Light this season after being left out of Regis Le Bris’ first three match day squads of the new Championship campaign. He was handed a brief cameo during the EFL Cup defeat to Preston North End and played a full 90 minutes during Monday evening’s U21 Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2.

Bennette has now been named in Murty’s starting XI once again to face Middlesbrough under-21s in the Premier League 2 after reports last week claimed the winger was the subject of transfer interest from League One club Reading. His inclusion tonight suggests nothing is close.

Bennette joined Sunderland from boyhood club CS Herediano in the summer of 2022. Since then, he has registered 21 senior appearances for the Black Cats, scoring two goals and assisting two more. In January, he was shipped out for an ill-fated loan spell with Greek side Aris Saloniki, where he registered just 90 minutes of football across two outings.

First-team players Dan Ballard and Ian Poveda have also been named in Murty’s squad as they work their was back to full fitness. Joe Anderson and Hemir also make the team for the game against Middlesbrough, which suggests their exits are not close ahead of the transfer deadline day.