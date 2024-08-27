Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s squad depth is improving thanks to injury recover and transfer additions

Regis Le Bris is relishing a battle for places for in his defensive positions after Dan Ballard made a surprise but welcome return from fitness at the weekend.

The central defender was one of Sunderland’s best performers last season, earning a new contract in the summer amid significant top-tier interest. Ballard has not been expected to return from a pre-season injury until this weekend at the earliest but made the bench for Burnley’s visit to the Stadium of Light and came on the closing stages to help see the game out following Dan Neil’s red card.

Ballard then came through a scheduled 45-minute appearance in Sunderland U21s 3-2 win over Middlesbrough on Monday night, meaning he is in contention to feature against Portsmouth. But Aji Alese has been in superb form since stepping in to replace Ballard at the heart of defence, with Sunderland yet to concede a goal in three Championship fixtures.

It leaves Le Bris with a big dilemma in the weeks ahead but one he is very happy to have.

"Yes, as I said last week with Chris [Rigg] and Alan [Browne] - it is a very good problem for me and for the team. If we have a good competition for different positions in the team, they will push themselves and each other. Then when is missing, the other can replace him and the whole level of the team stays high. For us, this is really good news."

A bigger issue for Le Bris is Dan Neil’s one-game suspension, with the deeper midfield role one of the few in the squad where there is very little depth. The head coach was relaxed about the situation, however, insisting that he will find a solution for the trip to Fratton Park.

"We will find one, we will find one for sure,” Le Bris said.

Alan Browne is likely to come back into the side and operate in that deeper role, though Pierre Ekwah is another option.