Sunderland are working to make further additions to their squad before the end of the transfer window

Sunderland have launched an ambitious bid to sign Leicester City forward Tom Cannon.

As per The Telegraph, the Black Cats are thought to have made an offer in the region of £5 million for the striker, who is wanted by a number of Championship clubs. The fee is well in excess of anything spent so far in the Kyril Louis-Dreyfus era but the club have scope to reinvest after concluding the sale of Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town.

Sunderland are understood to be targeting two more additions in forward areas following Clarke’s departure, with the transfer window closing on Friday. Cannon built a strong reputation during a season on loan at Preston North End from Everton, before making a bumper move to Leicester City on a permanent basis. He did not get regular game time last season and does not appear to be in Steve Cooper’s plans for the campaign ahead, left out of the squad for the 2-1 defeat to Fulham over the weekend.

A number of other forward players remain on Sunderland’s radar, including SM Caen striker Alexandre Mendy and Red Bull Salzburg striker Roko Simic. Cannon also has interest from Norwich City, Stoke City and Sheffield United and it will be a fierce race for his signature this week.

Outgoings will also be a key part of Sunderland’s business heading into the final week of the window, with a number of players expected to leave the club on loan. Timothee Pembele is understood to be talks over a loan move to Le Havre, as reported by Le Parisien. Pembele is not part of Regis Le Bris’ immediate plans and the chance to play regularly in Ligue 1 would be seen as a positive move by all parties. Joe Anderson, Zak Johnson, Luis Hemir and Jewison Bennette are other players who could go on loan this week, while there is some doubt over the futures of Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba after they were left out of the squad to face Burnley on Saturday.