The winger was left out of Burnley’s side to face Sunderland in the Championship last weekend

Scott Parker delivered an interesting verdict on winger Manuel Benson after Burnley’s game against Sunderland.

The Black Cats are reportedly one of three Championship clubs who have been linked with a move for the right-sided attacker.

Alongside Sunderland, second-tier rivals Leeds United and Norwich City are also said to be keen on the 27-year-old, who was left out of Burnley’s squad altogether as the Black Cats defeated the Clarets 1-0 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Asked about Benson’s absence alongside several other Burnley players, Parker said: “That’s just where they are in terms of their state and how they see it this year, I decided it was probably best that they weren’t involved.”

It is not clear whether Sunderland remain interested in Benson having secured the signatures of Wilson Isidor and Ian Poveda in forward areas. The Black Cats are also understood to be working on deals for Alexandre Mendy and Roko Simic.