Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have reportedly named their price for the former West Ham man...

Sunderland have reportedly slapped a £6million price tag on Pierre Ekwah during the transfer window.

The 22-year-old made 40 Championship appearances for the Black Cats last season but was sidelined with a back injury during pre-season, meaning the Frenchman fell behind the likes of Chris Rigg, Jobe, Dan Neil and Alan Browne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was claimed last month that Italian side Udinese were interested in Ekwah, while Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Fulham have been credited with interest over the past 12 months. Leicester have also been linked with the midfielder.

Sunderland signed Ekwah from West Ham in January 2022, with the Hammers said to have a 35 per cent sell-on clause if the player leaves Wearside. The midfielder has three years left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Reports in France have now stated that Saint-Etienne are looking into a deal for Ekwah with Sunderland said to rate the midfielder at around £6million.