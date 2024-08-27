Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Romaine Mundle netted Sunderland’s winning goal against Burnley in the Championship last weekend

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle says his teammates will show no fear when backed by massive crowds at the Stadium of Light.

The former Tottenham man started for Sunderland on Wearside in front of an enthusiastic mass last Saturday after the departure of Jack Clarke. The 21-year-old repaid the faith shown in him by scoring what proved to be the winning goal against Scott Parker’s side in front of 40,096 supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When you've got a crowd like that no one shows any fear,” Mundle said of the Stadium of Light crowd after the win against Burnley. “It's become a tough place (for other teams to come and play), it's tough to play here but I just feel like everyone's just got each other's back so no one shows any fear.”

On the team spirit being shown by Sunderland currently and the togetherness of the squad, Mundle added: “If anyone makes a mistake no one really gets onto each other. It kind of uplifts everyone and I just feel like there's just a togetherness in the team at the moment.”

Mundle netted the winner for Regis Le Bris team in the first half against the Clarets. The goal was only the player’s second for the club and fourth in senior football, something the attacker was acutely aware of heading into the game.

“I definitely can feel it (the emotion from the crowd). It's a bit emotional as well but I knew I just had to get back in game mode after I scored my goal and switch back on because there's still a long way to go in that game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have won three games out of three at the start of a league season for the first time in 99 years. The trio of victories also mark the first time in Sunderland's history they’ve won the opening three league fixtures of a campaign without conceding a single goal. How far can this young side go?

“I know it's early days but the togetherness we show and the game plan that's set for us, we know what to do. So I think we can go very far,” Mundle responded when asked the question. “It's all early days and just taking it step by step at this moment. “The negative factor is that everyone's going to probably look at this team is that we're all young. We can get pushed over and stuff like that but I think everyone just runs for each other. We showed a willingness to just get the job done as well but we showed that in training as well so we demand a lot from each other in training.

“I always say to myself age is just a number in football so as long as everyone's doing well on the pitch it doesn't matter about the age,” Mundle concluded.

Sunderland are back in action against Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the Championship at 3pm this Saturday with Mundle likely to start on the left-hand side once again under Le Bris.