Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have reportedly made a move to sign Tom Cannon from Leicester City.

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper has hinted that reported Sunderland target Tom Cannon’s future at the club is likely to hinge on the business that the Foxes are able to conduct between now and the end of the transfer window.

Reports emerged on Monday suggesting that the Black Cats have tabled a bid of around £5 million for the striker, with several other Championship clubs credited with an interest in making late approaches to prise him away from the King Power Stadium this week. Norwich City, Stoke City, and Sheffield United are all also said to be keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international signed for Leicester from Everton last year, but has since made just three starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Midlands, scoring three goals and assisting two more in the process. Having been named on the bench for Leicester’s opening weekend draw with Tottenham Hotspur this season, the centre forward was omitted from Cooper’s squad entirely for Saturday’s defeat against Fulham. Indeed, since early March, Cannon has registered just 15 minutes of first team football.

And speaking last week, Cooper did not rule out the possibility of a departure, but did hint towards the need for incoming acquisitions at the King Power.

When asked about Cannon’s future, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury, he said: “I can better answer that when we know what the squad will end up looking like. For sure Tom’s a good young player who has a future in front of him. It’s our jobs as managers to put the best team out to win games, but it’s also to make sure we put the right programmes on for the younger players. We will do that with Tom. What that looks like at the moment I don’t know, but he’s very much part of today’s work. Until things change, that’s how it will be. But I’m probably better to answer that one closer to the end of the window.”

So far this summer, Leicester have signed just one out-and-out centre forward in the form of Jordan Ayew. The Ghanaian joins Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka, and Cannon as Cooper’s realistic options at the point of attack. Speaking earlier this month, Cooper had suggested that his side were close to two attacking arrivals, with one of those being Czech international Adam Hlozek, but at the time of writing, it would appear that both agreements have subsequently fallen through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the broader prospect of young players leaving his squad between now and Friday’s deadline over the weekend, Cooper also added: “It’s possible. It’s also possible… there’s a lot of good young players, some that have been training with us regularly, some that have been back and forth, and some that we’re fully aware of that are in the under-21s programme.

“Loans are an important part of development. There are some players we see playing for us in the future, in the first team, who we think a loan would be the right thing for them. We always make these decisions on what’s right for the player. We don’t want to keep players with us to make up numbers. You have to have cover and strength in depth, but if they’re here for strength in depth, it means you’re happy for them to play in the team. We’ll make some good decisions on what we do with some of the young players and the loans they have or don’t have. Sometimes it’s right to not send them on loan and instead keep them in training and develop them internally.”

While Sunderland’s bid for Cannon is a permanent one, it is not yet known how much Leicester would demand before considering a sale - although The Sun report that it will take a fee closer to £7 million. It is understood that the Foxes paid around £7.5 million to lure the player away from Everton 12 months ago.