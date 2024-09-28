Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland signed former Brighton and Hull City striker Aaron Connolly earlier this week

Régis Le Bris says face-to-face talks with Aaron Connolly at the Academy of Light convinced him the the 24-year-old was ready to turn the page on a turbulent few years in his career.

Connolly joined on a one-year deal earlier this week, with Le Bris convinced from his extensive video analysis that his 'all-round' skillset made him a perfect fit for his playing style. Wary of how Connolly's career has drifted since his remarkable breakthrough at Brighton, however, the Sunderland head coach was eager to meet him in person to assess his desire to get back to that level.

While accepting that there are no guarantees as to how Connolly will fare on Wearside, Le Bris said the very open nature of their discussions reassured him that the club should press forward with a deal.

"I analysed many, many players both during the transfer window and then after," Le Bris said. I watched many games of his before and then again during this period [after the transfer window]. I knew him and for his profile, we wanted to know his connection to this project, his willingness to become again a high-level player. We needed to feel this connection to our energy and after one hour talking with him here, it was clear for me.

“He was very clear [about past mistakes]. They were not bad subjects, everything was on the table. It was clear to me that he has learned from these experiences. If you want to avoid a subject . . . but he talked about every subject. It was interesting. I think that Aaron is mature now but of course, we need to experience it."

Sunderland have a number of young players in the squad catching the eye of neutrals with their superb performances, just as Connolly did during his emergence on the South Coast. Le Bris believes Connolly's experiences could be invaluable to those players and referenced deadline-day signing Chris Mepham as the perfect example of the culture he is trying to create on Wearside.

"I think that Aaron was maybe carried away [with the start to his career] and now, he understood there are many problems when this happens," Le Bris said.

"So this experience he has can be very helpful for the other players who don't understand this. Chris Mepham is very interesting for this because when he speaks in meetings, he has real maturity. So for example, we are doing video analysis this week and I show two or three clips where Chris is involved in a mistake. He puts his hand up and says, 'my fault'. No excuses. This example and this behaviour is very important because everyone will make mistakes, it is about learning quickly.

"Everyone reacts differently [to early success] and now for Riggy, Jobe, we need to take care of them, to create a kind of environment where we can talk about good and bad experiences, say ‘OK, it was my fault, now I go again.’"

Le Bris also said that Connolly's physical condition was key to his decision to sanction a move, believing it underlined that he had learned from past mistakes.