Sunderland travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford this weekend as Regis Le Bris and his side look to build on their outstanding start to the current campaign.
Le Bris has a number of big selection dilemmas both within his starting XI and as to who he names on his substitutes bench. Watford are without a win in three Championship fixtures but gave Man City a tough test in the Carabao Cup in midweek, and so Le Bris knows they are not to be taken lightly. Here’s what we think he’ll go with, both from the start and on his bench...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Patterson is firmly established as Sunderland's first choice goalkeeper. | Ian Horrocks
2. RB - Trai Hume
Hume is one of the first names on the team sheet and with little competition for his place as things stand, he'll be lining up against Watford. Now one booking away from a suspension, which is one to watch in a busy week of fixtures.
3. CB - Luke O'Nien
O'Nien has started the season in superb form and will undoubtedly keep his place here despite Dan Ballard being available for selection. | Kian Abdullah/Huw Evans Agency
4. CB - Chris Mepham
Dan Ballard will be pushing hard for a recall after a full week in training but Mepham was superb on debut and it seems highly unlikely that Le Bris will want to rotate a defence that performed so strongly. Three games in six days would be a big ask for Mepham with so little club football under his belt of late so Ballard will be back soon - and will offer an excellent option off the bench here.
