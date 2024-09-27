Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are hoping to continue their superb start to the Championship campaign against Watford on Saturday

Régis Le Bris was pleased with how his Sunderland players responded to their first league defeat of the season last weekend but has warned them this week that there is still significant room for improvement.

Sunderland limited a Middlesbrough side expected to push for promotion to very few chances over the course of game last Saturday, despite the visitors dominating possession. Le Bris was delighted with the application and organisation of his players but felt they could have offered better control in possession, and has revealed that this has been a key focus of his debrief and video analysis sessions with the group ahead of the trip to Watford on Saturday. Le Bris also believes that the team’s surprise defeat to Plymouth Argyle a week previous demonstrates why they cannot afford to get carried away.

Le Bris said: "After our first four wins, we felt that the momentum was very strong but then we saw that very small details can change this. It was very interesting then to assess the behaviour of the team after this defeat and I think it was interesting, the whole energy against Middlesbrough. But it wasn't perfect. Some phases of the game were very interesting but some weren't so good, so this week was another week of many conversations about our game. We were very strong for example in zonal defence, our high press was interesting but our control of the game was not enough. We are still a young team, in this game I think it was 23 [average age] against 26 and we could feel this at times. We need to learn from this and I think these three games will be very interesting because the efficiency is going to be important, if we waste too much energy at the end we are going to have a lot of problems. We spoke about this in our meetings but now we need to execute.

"The control [we need] is in and out of possession,” he added.

“I think we have the kind of player to be able to control the game in possession as well but it's a strong culture, the game includes very many concerns and we are still creating this foundation. When we have the ball, we can take risks but if we lose the ball close to our box we need to be careful about our balance and how we can recover the ball. At the minute, I think we have a strong focus about how ready we are to protect our goal if we lose the ball, instead of giving solutions for our team mates to create the first step of our build up. It's a subtle balance.”