Sunderland and Watford return to Championship action at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.
Regis Le Bris’ side responded impressively to their first league defeat of the campaign by beating Middlesbrough 1-0, and are looking to keep building momentum in a busy week before the international break. Watford’s form has dipped since a brilliant start to the campaign, and they have just one point from their last three fixtures. However, they produced a spirited showing at Manchester City in the Carabao Cup during the week which will given Tom Cleverley confidence that they can bounce back.
Both head coaches have injury issues to contend with and some big selection decisions to make. Here, we run you through everything you need to know...
1. Ian Poveda - available
Poveda has missed the last two games with a thigh issue but has trained fully this weekend and Le Bris expects him to return to the squad. Will have to settle for a place on the bench and hope he can catch the eye as an impact substitute. | Ian Poveda by Chris Fryatt
2. Alan Browne - doubt
Browne missed the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough with a knee problem but it is not serious and Le Bris is hopeful he could be part of the squad at Watford. If not, should be able to return next week. | Ian Horrocks
3. Aaron Connolly - out
Connolly signed on a one-year deal earlier this week and while his excellent condition was a key reason Sunderland signed him, he needs to build match fitness and isn't likely to be debut until after the international break. | Getty Images Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
4. Daniel Bachmann - out
Had to come off early during last weekend's defeat to Norwich City as a result of a muscle problem, which will rule him out until after the international break. A big blow as he is captain and normally a must pick. Jonathan Bond will deputise in his place. | Getty Images
