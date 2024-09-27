Regis Le Bris’ side responded impressively to their first league defeat of the campaign by beating Middlesbrough 1-0, and are looking to keep building momentum in a busy week before the international break. Watford’s form has dipped since a brilliant start to the campaign, and they have just one point from their last three fixtures. However, they produced a spirited showing at Manchester City in the Carabao Cup during the week which will given Tom Cleverley confidence that they can bounce back.