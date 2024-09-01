Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland continued their stunning start to the campaign on Saturday afternoon

Régis Le Bris says that both Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba could play their way back into his plans in the weeks ahead after they were again left out of the matchday squad on Saturday.

The pair had been left out a week previous, with Le Bris making clear that it was purely his personal choice and that both had to work hard in training to return to the fold. They were left out again at Fratton Park, despite the fact that the four deadline-day additions were not eligible to play and the Black Cats had a very young and inexperienced bench as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time, though, Le Bris said their absence was mainly because there were potential moves in the offing on deadline day. It was deemed best to leave them in the north east in case that developed, but now that they are staying at the club they will return to training and the head coach insists that they will be considered for selection if they impress.

Le Bris explained: "It was a possibility (they could leave) so we decided to leave them in Sunderland. They will come back in to training next week."

The head coach also said that those who did not end up leaving the club on loan, such as Jewison Bennette, would also have the chance to work their way into consideration.

"We have three or four months until the next transfer window, they'll work with us and so it's still possible to play in the team," Le Bris said."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris admitted that he hadn't had the time to fully reflect on Sunderland's window as a whole but said he was pleased with the level of depth added.

He said: "I will think about it later I think! We worked hard, it's not easy this transfer window. It ends after the Championship has started so it's strange.

"We are confident and happy because we wanted some players in different positions and I think we have that. We need to develop other players as well. We can have a good player who comes from another club but now he needs to play with us, so we have work ahead during the next two weeks."