There was an element of intrigue when Regis Le Bris was named as Sunderland’s new head coach last summer.

The former Lorient head coach was something of an unknown when he was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale following what felt like a prolonged search for a new boss at the Stadium of Light. However, Le Bris has impressed during his first season on Wearside and although Sunderland have slipped from the Championship title race, they are well placed to secure a play-off spot and are set to have a genuine chance to end the club’s eight-year absence from the Premier League.

This week have brought Le Bris face-to-face with two of his predecessors at Sunderland and he will hope to follow up Saturday’s win over Alex Neil’s Millwall by securing all three points against a West Bromwich Albion side managed by Tony Mowbray. Ahead of the visit to The Hawthorns, we take a look at how Le Bris compares to the previous ten permanent Sunderland managers with the help of statistics from TransferMarkt.

1 . David Moyes - 43 games Average points per game: 0.72 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Chris Coleman - 29 games Average points per game: 0.79 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Simon Grayson - 18 games Average points per game: 0.89 | Getty Images Photo Sales