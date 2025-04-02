Régis Le Bris sends clear message to Sunderland fans ahead of Championship run-in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Régis Le Bris noted the importance of returning to winning ways in front of Sunderland fans last weekend

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has acknowledged the importance of bouncing back to winning ways against Millwall for fans at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland returned to action against Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the Championship after the international break on Saturday afternoon and managed to grab a win in front of over 41,000 fans on Wearside following a couple of poor results recently.

The Black Cats came into the afternoon having lost their last fixture 3-0 away to Coventry following a 1-1 draw with Preston at the Stadium of Light, but Trai Hume opened the scoring for Sunderland in the first half after a clever set piece was well-worked between Romaine Mundle and Patrick Roberts, proving to be the only goal of the game.

“It was important because I think the games before the international break, Le Bris said on the importance of winning for Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light. “Especially Coventry, we weren't good enough and I think the team spirit wasn't the one expected for Sunderland. We were disappointed, we were angry but at the same time, we know that for such a long league with a small group like ours, you need to accept but at the same time you need to react after that.

“I think we showed this mindset and the connection with the crowd was positive I think and even if it wasn't impressive on the pitch, the level was with ups and downs. I think the energy was really clear. It's a question of now we are opening a new chapter. We did well because we are in a really good place if you compare with the season before for example and with the gap with the play-offs and the other teams.

“At the same time, we know that the end of the season will be really tough and we can't wait. We can't stand still, we have to build this momentum and every step is important and I think this step was more about the body language, the energy, the connection with the team, the counter-pressing rather than playing good football because it's connected. I think so far we showed that our collective energy is our main strength and I think it was clear.”

Sunderland return to action away at West Brom this coming Saturday with current head coach Le Bris set to meet former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray for the first time since arriving in England from France last summer.