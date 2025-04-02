Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland favourite played under Alex Neil at the Stadium of Light in League One

Aiden McGeady has hinted he felt disrespected by Alex Neil during their time together at Sunderland.

McGeady was a key figure for Sunderland in the years following their relegation from the Premier League. Between 2017 and 2022, he amassed 150 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring 36 goals and assisting 35 more. After leaving the Stadium of Light, the attacker signed for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on a free transfer before departing for Ayr last summer and has since retired.

McGeady, however, has discussed Neil’s time at Sunderland during a recent podcast appearance on What The Falk, with the winger expressing some frustration at the way the now-Millwall manager treated the former Celtic man during their short time together, with Neil opting not to use McGeady during the club’s League One play-off campaign.

Aiden McGeady details experience under Alex Neil at Sunderland

“We got on fine when he was there. I was injured pretty much the whole time. I didn't like the way it ended because I think I came back in training a couple of times and he was like, listen, don't rush back because just get yourself fit for the end of the season or for whenever you're fit. I know how good you are. Listen, you'll play games.

“And I think it was the last game of the season against Morecambe away. That was the first time I think I'd been on the bench. And 15 minutes to go, 10 minutes to go, I think he went and put Dan Neil on as like a number 10. And I didn't even get warmed up. And I was like, right, it's a bit strange. So I was like, it is what it is. It's fine. There's still the play-offs to go. And then I was on the bench for the Sheffield Wednesday game, the first game in the play-off. And I was an unused sub again.

“And again, I was like, this could be, probably will be my last ever game at the Stadium of Light. Could you not put me on for five minutes? I almost felt it was disrespectful. Listen, he's the manager. So he decides what he wants to do. Maybe he thinks, oh, Aiden's not fit enough or whatever. I want to put another defender on. That's his decision. But if I'm the manager and I've got a player who has played quite a few years at the club and this is his last game at the Stadium of Light, I'd just like him on for two minutes.

“But then I never came on. So I was a little bit annoyed about that. And then the second leg against Sheffield Wednesday, I got completely left out of the squad. And I was like, four weeks ago, you were telling me, just don't rush back from injury. Just get yourself fit. I went down, being left out of the squad. So he called me on the day of the game. I had a phone call in my room during the afternoon. I was like, well, this can't be good. Because he was like; ‘Can you come down and speak to me?’ And I was like, ‘Right, OK’. This won't be good. So then he told me he was leaving me out.

“And I was just like, right. So I didn't fall out with him or anything. I just went, right, OK. Supported the lads in the best way that I could. We won the game and obviously went to Wembley. But the thing is, I was training really, really well. I was trying my best. I wasn't down in holes. I was trying my best every day. I knew I wasn't going to start the play-off final. But I thought, I want to be in the squad. I want to try and come on. And to be fair, he pulled me right before the game. I started laughing. I went, here we go. He went, oh, no, no, it's not that. I'm not leaving you out. I'm putting you on the bench.

“But listen, I'm leaving Jack Clarke out. So I want you to help him. Because he'll be disappointed and stuff. And I was like, that's fine. And then obviously the game went the way it did. We played well. Won 2-0. But he put Nathan Broadhead on with five minutes to go. And Broadhead had one hammy at the time. Genuinely had one hamstring. And I was like, right, maybe he's done that to try and get Nathan for next season, to try and convince him, maybe sign permanently next season.

“I don't know. I even felt awkward. I felt awkward even in the celebrations because I hadn't played. And I was like, God, this is the moment you wait for. I've waited for so long. And then to not even come on as a sub. You're still buzzing for the lads. You're still buzzing. You've been promoted. But you never feel part of it if you're a sub.

“And I knew I was leaving as well. I knew I was going to leave. So yeah, it was a bit disappointing. It was disappointing that I never got to experience it and get even five minutes at the end of the game to come on. But again, they're the managers' decisions. He lives and dies by the decisions he makes.”