Sunderland fought back to secure a crucial win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon

Régis Le Bris insists it is only a matter of time before Wilson Isidor gets back on the goal trail and again offered his firm backing to the Sunderland striker.

After scoring five goals in his first nine appearances for the Black Cats, Isidor has now gone seven starts without a goal and missed a big chance in the 2-1 comeback win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon. Le Bris is nevertheless confident that the goals will soon return for the 24-year-old, and has strongly suggested that he has no intention of changing course up front.

"He's really close to scoring again, he didn't score today but I know it will happen very soon," Le Bris said.

"He's still very involved in many phases and is very useful for the team. Now it's a question of clinical efficiency.

"These periods for strikers are not unusual. You have to manage it properly. He still has his confidence. The dressing room understands what happens with strikers, that sometimes they can't have the clinical efficiency they would like to have. But he's still connected with his teammates and it's just a question of time."

Sunderland are back in action on Boxing Day when they travel to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, with over 7,000 visiting fans expected to be in attendance.