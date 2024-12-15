Sunderland’s captain played a starring role in a brilliant comeback win at Swansea City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris praised Dan Neil for his role in inspiring Sunderland's comeback win over Swansea City.

Neil scored his first goal of the campaign to draw the scores level after the Black Cats fell two goals behind inside the first 20 minutes in South Wales, with Jobe Bellingham scoring the crucial third just minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland captain was serenaded by the away end at the final whistle after an excellent individual display, despite being struck down with a sickness bug. Neil has faced some criticism this season but Le Bris has stuck firmly behind him, partly because of his footballing ability but also because of his central leadership role on the pitch.

The Sunderland head coach feels his team-first approach can sometimes impact his game but feels the 23-year-old is finding a good balance.

"Dan deserved this goal," Le Bris said.

"He's very involved in the way we want to play and sometimes this costs him extra energy. Dan is trying to solve problems for us all over the pitch, to help his team mates and his team. Sometimes this can take a little bit of focus away from your own performance because you are trying to fix things [elsewhere]. It can take a little bit of time to find this balance, he was very good today."

Neil has been virtually ever-present this season, with Sunderland hopeful that Salis Abdul Samed will be ready to debut in the new year to offer some depth in the holding midfield decision.