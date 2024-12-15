Régis Le Bris delivers classy Dan Neil verdict after starring role in Sunderland's thrilling win
Régis Le Bris praised Dan Neil for his role in inspiring Sunderland's comeback win over Swansea City.
Neil scored his first goal of the campaign to draw the scores level after the Black Cats fell two goals behind inside the first 20 minutes in South Wales, with Jobe Bellingham scoring the crucial third just minutes later.
The Sunderland captain was serenaded by the away end at the final whistle after an excellent individual display, despite being struck down with a sickness bug. Neil has faced some criticism this season but Le Bris has stuck firmly behind him, partly because of his footballing ability but also because of his central leadership role on the pitch.
The Sunderland head coach feels his team-first approach can sometimes impact his game but feels the 23-year-old is finding a good balance.
"Dan deserved this goal," Le Bris said.
"He's very involved in the way we want to play and sometimes this costs him extra energy. Dan is trying to solve problems for us all over the pitch, to help his team mates and his team. Sometimes this can take a little bit of focus away from your own performance because you are trying to fix things [elsewhere]. It can take a little bit of time to find this balance, he was very good today."
Neil has been virtually ever-present this season, with Sunderland hopeful that Salis Abdul Samed will be ready to debut in the new year to offer some depth in the holding midfield decision.
