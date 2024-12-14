Sunderland came from two goals down to beat Swansea City on Saturday afternoon

Régis Le Bris hailed the character of his Sunderland side after their comeback win at Swansea City and said the secret to their success lay merely in a minor half-time tweak.

The Black Cats fell two goals behind inside ten minutes in South Wales but Dan Ballard's goal have them hope of taking something from the game despite a lacklustre first half generally. Le Bris opted not to make any substitutions at half time, instead focusing on a tweak that he felt would prevent the hosts from finding space down his team's left side.

The results were almost instant as Sunderland quickly asserted control of the game, equalising through Dan Neil and then scoring a winner through Jobe Bellingham. Le Bris didn't even make any late substitutions, so satisfied he was with the balance of the game.

Le Bris says the players have acknowledged they can't start as they did here on a regular basis but feels it could be a valuable experience for his young team.

"The start was slow," Le Bris.

"To be fair the second goal is fantastic. But we started slowly, I don't know why exactly. Maybe it's the repetition of games, I don't know. Still I was confident about the outcome of the game because I felt our game model was good, we had quality on the pitch and we were able to press properly which is very important against a team who wants to dominate the ball. At half time, I felt that all we had to fix was their long ball into our left-hand side. After half time this was done and I think from there we were really dominant and deserved to win.

"Sometimes just two or three details can change the whole dynamic of the game," Le Bris said.

"This long ball to the left allowed them to escape the pressure and once we fixed this, it helped to change the dynamic. It was just a question of small details. I believed we were in the right way to get back into it and once we fixed the small details, you felt the difference. I didn't want to change anything even until the end because the balance was very, very good.

"Then, you need character and belief to push until the end and we showed this with Dan, with Jobe, with many players on the pitch. We had this belief and it allowed us to give this extra energy to go and win the game.

"It's a good emotion but we know we can't start like this, it's impossible to be competitive in this league. This is an experience we have to learn from. The expectations are high but this is a young team and we finished 16th last season, we have to grow and keep building our foundations. I think this is a good experience for us."

Sunderland's win saw them rise to third in the Championship table, and made it seven points from nine in what has been an important week for their promotion credentials.