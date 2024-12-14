Swansea City v Sunderland: Team news and live score updates as Black Cats fightback from two down
Sunderland conclude a busy week of Championship action when they face Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.
You can follow all the latest throughout the afternoon in our live blog below, starting with the confirmed team news around an hour before kick off.
Live updates from Swansea City v Sunderland
FULL TIME
They’ve done it!
Neil wins a brilliant tackle. Swansea throw in.
93 mins
Swansea still in possession - Viguoroux launches it forward but O’Nien wins it. Mayenda forces it back to the keeper.
Swansea have the ball but not near Sunderland’s goal at the minute.
Four minutes added on
And Jobe does well to win a free kick.
Rigg into the book for stopping a counter.
88 mins
Two minutes plus added time, of which there’ll be plenty, to play.
Sunderland work another effort as Mayenda goes through, but the angle is always against him and he drives his effort wide.
WHAT A SAVE.
Mayenda bursts through on goal but Vigouroux blocks well with his legs.
Sunderland work it down the right and the ball into the box is perfect from Rigg. Jobe runs on to it and he can’t miss!!
GOALLLLLLL SUNDERLAND
JOBE BELLINGHAM
WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE
Goodness me he deserves that. He’s ran the midfield this half and he pounces on a loose ball. Runs to the edge of the area and smashes it past Vigouroux. WHAT A GOAL.
GOALLLL SUNDERLAND
DAN NEIL STOP THAT
Oh dear.
Great break from Sunderland to work it to Mayenda, who blazes well wide on his weaker foot.
Double Swansea sub. Bianchini and Eom on for Vipotnik and Peart-Harris.
Yep, they will.
Luke O’Nien on for Dennis Cirkin.
68 mins - substitutions for both sides
The game stops with the Swansea goalkeeper needing treatment. I suspect that’s tactical, but Sunderland have done it plenty themselves this season.
Both teams have subs ready, but not sure if they’ll be made just yet.
Great work from Mayenda, and his low cross is hacked into the stands for a corner.
Much better from Sunderland.
Ballard finds Roberts, who cuts inside and has an effort deflected into the arms of Vigouroux.
61 mins
Roberts threatens and gets to the byline but Swansea clear their lines. Both teams look leggy at the moment.
