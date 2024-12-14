Live

Swansea City v Sunderland: Team news and live score updates as Black Cats fightback from two down

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 14th Dec 2024, 13:10 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 16:33 BST
Sunderland return to action in South Wales when they face Swansea City

Sunderland conclude a busy week of Championship action when they face Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

You can follow all the latest throughout the afternoon in our live blog below, starting with the confirmed team news around an hour before kick off.

Live updates from Swansea City v Sunderland

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:54 BST

FULL TIME

They’ve done it!

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:53 BST

Neil wins a brilliant tackle. Swansea throw in.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:53 BST

93 mins

Swansea still in possession - Viguoroux launches it forward but O’Nien wins it. Mayenda forces it back to the keeper.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:51 BST

Swansea have the ball but not near Sunderland’s goal at the minute.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:50 BST

Four minutes added on

And Jobe does well to win a free kick.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

Rigg into the book for stopping a counter.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

88 mins

Two minutes plus added time, of which there’ll be plenty, to play.

Sunderland work another effort as Mayenda goes through, but the angle is always against him and he drives his effort wide.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:43 BST

WHAT A SAVE.

Mayenda bursts through on goal but Vigouroux blocks well with his legs.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:36 BSTUpdated 16:37 BST

Sunderland work it down the right and the ball into the box is perfect from Rigg. Jobe runs on to it and he can’t miss!!

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:34 BST

GOALLLLLLL SUNDERLAND

JOBE BELLINGHAM

WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:33 BST

Goodness me he deserves that. He’s ran the midfield this half and he pounces on a loose ball. Runs to the edge of the area and smashes it past Vigouroux. WHAT A GOAL.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:32 BST

GOALLLL SUNDERLAND

DAN NEIL STOP THAT

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:30 BST

Oh dear.

Great break from Sunderland to work it to Mayenda, who blazes well wide on his weaker foot.

Double Swansea sub. Bianchini and Eom on for Vipotnik and Peart-Harris.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

Yep, they will.

Luke O’Nien on for Dennis Cirkin.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:28 BST

68 mins - substitutions for both sides

The game stops with the Swansea goalkeeper needing treatment. I suspect that’s tactical, but Sunderland have done it plenty themselves this season.

Both teams have subs ready, but not sure if they’ll be made just yet.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:27 BST

Great work from Mayenda, and his low cross is hacked into the stands for a corner.

Much better from Sunderland.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:23 BST

Ballard finds Roberts, who cuts inside and has an effort deflected into the arms of Vigouroux.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:21 BST

61 mins

Roberts threatens and gets to the byline but Swansea clear their lines. Both teams look leggy at the moment.

