Sunderland captain Dan Neil has taken the plaudits after his superb strike against Swansea City this weekend

Sunderland’s win against Swansea City could be “season-defining...”

That’s the view of some Sunderland supporters after Saturday afternoon’s topsy-turvy clash in South Wales in the Championship. The Black Cats launched a stunning comeback at Swansea City to seal three crucial points in their battle for promotion.

Sunderland had fallen two goals down inside 20 minutes in South Wales but a much-improved display after the break yielded a win with goals from Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham.

Here, though, we take a look at what Sunderland fans are saying after the game, with Neil in particular coming in for some well-deserved praise:

Amad Mackem said: “Stunning result from 2-0 down. 7 points from 9 hopefully corner turned. Still have concerns with the way we’re playing tho. Better teams will beat us with ease currently.”

@FreshBot3000 added: “Again a team of two halves. Usually we are awful 2nd half. But we were brilliant this second half. Huge comeback win.”

Joe Lewins commented: “Sunderland do a Sunderland. The 2nd half performance was top class How good was Dan Neil.. the midfield worked their socks off defence sorted themselves out and suddenly, Mayenda and Isidor became a threat O9 was missed but think we should continue with Ballard and Mepham.”

Jon Durkan added: “Impressed with the character to fight back today, especially after recent results.”

Mike Smith said: “What they weren’t doing in the first half they definitely did in the second half!!! Great turnaround!”

Phil West responded: “That goal from Neil was exactly the kind of moment we needed. Have a crack, see what happens, and if you score, it lifts everyone. We just hadn’t been doing it enough recently.”

Norman Luther added: “Well if we can be a strong second-half team that will get us all believing again. RLB is the boss maybe he is building stamina with Rigg Jobe and Dan Neil is stepping.”

Nathan Rutherford said: “Could be season-defining in many ways. In the first half, we looked dead and buried, but that trio in the middle won us that game in the second half, outstanding each and every one.”