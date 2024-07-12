Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Former Newcastle United stalwart Matt Ritchie is believed to have been the subject of interest from at least two of Sunderland’s Championship rivals.

The 34-year-old left St James Park earlier this month after his contract came to an end after spending the last eight years on Tyneside. Ritchie joined the Magpies in a £12m deal from Bournemouth during the summer of 2016 and went on to help them secure promotion back into the Premier League during his first season with the club. The former Swindon Town winger continued to be a regular feature in Magpies sides under the likes of Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce - but slowly slipped from favour under Eddie Howe over the last two seasons.

After making just one start in all competitions for the Magpies last season, Ritchie confirmed he was to leave at the end of the season and he paid tribute to key figures at St James Park in an emotional message posted on the club website.

In a statement released after his departure was confirmed, the former Scotland star said: “To the manager, coaches, my teammates and all the amazing staff at the club, it was a privilege to be part of such a talented, dedicated and ambitious team. Your hard work and friendship made every day a joy, and I am proud to have worked alongside you all. There’s no doubt in my mind that this club will continue to grow from strength to strength over the coming seasons and I will be watching proudly from afar as a fan. Finally, I want to end by thanking every single Newcastle United supporter – you are the beating heart of this one-of-a-kind club and without you, none of this would have been possible.”

The likes of Watford and Sheffield United have been repeatedly linked with a move for Ritchie in recent weeks, with the latter said to have offered a contract to the former Magpies star. Suggestions of a return to Portsmouth, where Ritchie began his professional career, have also been widely reported over the last year - but Mousinho insisted there was nothing in the reports, despite describing the winger as ‘a fantastic player’.

Speaking to The News during a live Facebook Q&A, the Pompey boss said: “Look, Matt is a fantastic player and he has the Portsmouth background, but as we are at the moment there’s nothing in that one.”

Rovers in talks with Leeds United defender

Blackburn Rovers are hoping to make their second summer signing after they entered into talks with Leeds United over a possible deal for defender Liam Cooper.

The Lancashire Telegraph have reported the 32-year-old is on the Rovers radar but also has interest from Championship rivals Sheffield United. Cooper made 19 appearances last season as the Whites missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League and is said to be ‘unlikely’ to sign a new contract at Elland Road. The report states wages will be ‘a deciding factor’ in the race to sign the Scotland international but also claims Cooper will be willing to take a pay cut from his current deal.