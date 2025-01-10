Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship later this month

Plymouth Argyle are reportedly “set to hold talks” with Austrian boss Miron Muslic about their vacant managerial position, with the Pilgrims still rudderless as they prepare to face Sunderland later this month.

The Championship’s bottom club parted company with Wayne Rooney on New Year’s Eve after a run of one win and nine losses in 14 games. At the time of writing, Argyle are three points adrift of safety, and have won just four matches all season. One of those victories came against Sunderland in mid-September, bringing the Black Cats’ unbeaten start to their league campaign to an end.

The two sides will meet again on January 25th, and it would appear that Argyle are pushing to have a new permanent appointment in place long before that date. According to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, the Pilgrims plan to open discussions with the aforementioned Muslic - who was linked with the Sunderland job before Regis Le Bris was appointed in the summer - in London over the coming days.

Currently out of work, Muslic’s most recent post was with Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge, where he initially served as assistant manager before graduating to the top job in 2022. From there, he would take charge of just over a century of matches, before leaving the club last month. As well as his work in Belgium, the 42-year-old has also spent time in the dugout with SV Reid and Floridsdorfer AC, both based in Austria.

Following his exit from Plymouth last month, former England international Rooney said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with.

“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as Head Coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

“To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever. I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support. Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”