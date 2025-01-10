Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key Norwich City player has been hit with a lengthy ban after admitting that he spat at Sunderland defender Chris Mepham

Norwich City forward Borja Sainz has issued a public apology to Sunderland defender Chris Mepham after being hit with a six-game ban by the FA.

Sainz was charged last week after it was alleged that he has spat at an opponent in the 74th minute of the recent fixture between the two sides. Sainz subsequently admitted the charge, and has been suspended for six matches. The 23-year-old has also been fined £12,000 and on Norwich City club channels issued an apology to Mepham.

"Following today's announcement from the FA, I want to take this opportunity to issue a sincere and public apology for my actions during our game against Sunderland," he said.

"Spitting at an opponent is completely out of character for me, and my reaction in that moment was unacceptable. I deeply regret my actions and take full responsibility.

"I want to apologise directly to the opposing player, Chris Mepham, for my behaviour. Additionally, I extend my apologies to my team mates, our coaching staff and our fans. I am deeply disappointed in myself and for letting all of you down through my conduct.

"While I am saddened to miss the upcoming games, I will use this time to reflect, learn and refocus, so that I can return stronger and continue contributing to the team for the rest of the season. Thank you for your understanding and support. Borja."

The statement from the FA reads: "Norwich City’s Borja Sainz has been suspended for six matches and fined £12,000 following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL Championship match against Sunderland on Saturday 21 December 2024.

"It was alleged that the forward committed the sending off offence of spitting at an opponent, during the 74th minute of the fixture. Borja Sainz admitted the charge and his sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission. Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course."