The Sunderland and Stoke City team and injury news with 12 ruled out and one doubt - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 11:31 GMT

Sunderland are hoping to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend

Sunderland face Stoke City for the third time in just over a month in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

But Stoke will be managed by their third different boss, with Mark Robins taking over. Both bosses have a number of injury and selection issues to consider. Here’s all the team news as we currently have it...

Rigg will be back in the squad after returning to training after an ankle injury. Only question is whether he is eased back in from the bench or immediately returns to the starting XI.

1. Chris Rigg - out

Rigg will be back in the squad after returning to training after an ankle injury. Only question is whether he is eased back in from the bench or immediately returns to the starting XI.

Set to be named in the matchday squad for the first time after a long period recovering from the recurrence of an injury. Unlikely to start but should make his debut at some stage.

2. Salis Abdul Samed - available

Set to be named in the matchday squad for the first time after a long period recovering from the recurrence of an injury. Unlikely to start but should make his debut at some stage.

Robins recalled the experienced midfielder from his loan at Blackburn Rovers earlier this week and having played four times over the festive period he seems likely to be involved immediately.

3. Jordan Thompson - doubt

Robins recalled the experienced midfielder from his loan at Blackburn Rovers earlier this week and having played four times over the festive period he seems likely to be involved immediately.

Influential and experienced striker came off last Saturday after feeling some discomfort in his hamstring. Manager Mark Robins said he was hopeful it was just precautionary but he has since been ruled out for 'a few weeks'.

4. Sam Gallagher - out

Influential and experienced striker came off last Saturday after feeling some discomfort in his hamstring. Manager Mark Robins said he was hopeful it was just precautionary but he has since been ruled out for 'a few weeks'.

