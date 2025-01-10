Sunderland face Stoke City for the third time in just over a month in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.
But Stoke will be managed by their third different boss, with Mark Robins taking over. Both bosses have a number of injury and selection issues to consider. Here’s all the team news as we currently have it...
1. Chris Rigg - out
Rigg will be back in the squad after returning to training after an ankle injury. Only question is whether he is eased back in from the bench or immediately returns to the starting XI. | Jessica Hornby/PA Wire
2. Salis Abdul Samed - available
Set to be named in the matchday squad for the first time after a long period recovering from the recurrence of an injury. Unlikely to start but should make his debut at some stage. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Jordan Thompson - doubt
Robins recalled the experienced midfielder from his loan at Blackburn Rovers earlier this week and having played four times over the festive period he seems likely to be involved immediately. Photo: Michael Steele
4. Sam Gallagher - out
Influential and experienced striker came off last Saturday after feeling some discomfort in his hamstring. Manager Mark Robins said he was hopeful it was just precautionary but he has since been ruled out for 'a few weeks'. | Getty Images
