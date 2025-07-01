8 players set to return to Sunderland as major transfer calls lie in wait

A number of players are facing uncertain futures at Sunderland after returning from loan spells elsewhere.

Sunderland’s summer transfer window activity has gone up in a gear in recent days as the Black Cats prepare for their return to the Premier League.

After breaking their club transfer record with a £20m permanent deal for Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee last month, the Black Cats are close to setting a new high as they edge towards completing a £30m deal for Strasbourg and Senegal star Habib Diarra. Atletico Madrid left-back Reinildo Mandava is also close to joining Regis Le Bris’ squad after his departure from the La Liga giants.

There have also been departures from the Stadium of Light with a potentially club record deal taking Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund and Tommy Watson completed his £10m switch to Brighton and Hove Albion just days after he scored the winning goal in the Championship play-off clash with Sheffield United. A third exit was confirmed on Tuesday as goalkeeper Nathan Bishop joined AFC Wimbledon on a three-year deal after spending time out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United last season.

There are a number of players set to return to Wearside this summer after spending loan spells elsewhere last season - but what could lie ahead for each of them as they face major decisions over their futures with Sunderland?

Nectarios Triantis

The Australian midfielder actually started last season with Sunderland and made a late substitute appearance in a 1-0 home win against Burnley after starting the Carabao Cup defeat at Preston North End. A second loan move to Hibs followed and Triantis enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive season with the Scottish Premiership side as they claimed third place and a spot in this season’s Europa League. Hibs are believed to be interested in securing Triantis for a third loan stint and Blackburn Rovers have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old. However, the Daily Record has now claimed Triantis is now undecided on his future and will assess his situation on Wearside when the Black Cats return to pre-season training.

Matty Young

The England Under-20 international joined League Two club Salford City on loan last summer on the back of a successful loan stint with National League North club Darlington during the previous campaign. After a slow start to life with the Ammies, Young settled into life in the fourth tier and went on to keep nine clean sheets in 27 appearances during the season. Young will return for pre-season training and could play part in the Black Cats friendlies before making another loan move away from Wearside with League One clubs and clubs in the top two tiers in Scotland showing interest in the young stopper.

Pierre Ekwah

Like Triantis, Ekwah played in the Carabao Cup exit against Preston North End before making a loan move away from Wearside. The former France Under-20 international agreed to spend last season with Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne and made 30 appearances in all competitions as his side suffered relegation from French football’s top tier. As revealed last week, Ekwah is set to leave Sunderland on a permanent basis and Saint-Etienne are hoping to complete a deal amid competition from a number of other clubs.

Timothee Pembele

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender has not featured in the Black Cats first-team since he started a home defeat against Millwall in April 2024. He spent the entirety of last season with French club Le Havre and made 21 appearances in all competitions as his side successfully avoided relegation at the expense of Pierre Ekwah’s Saint-Etienne. Pembele will return to Wearside and a could be allowed to leave on a permanent deal if there is interest from elsewhere.

Abdoullah Ba

Ba was an unused substitute on several occasions during the first half of last season as Sunderland pushed for the Championship play-offs and was handed a chance to earn regular game-time when he joined French second tier side USL Dunkerque in early February. The France youth international scored one goal and provided one assist in 27 appearances but will be back on Wearside this summer. Another loan deal could be considered but a permanent departure is more likely.

Nazariy Rusyn

Rusyn failed to score in ten senior appearances for Sunderland last season before joining Croatian club Hajduk Split on loan in late January. The Ukrainian did not find the net in 17 appearances and will return to Sunderland for pre-season training. However, the striker will be sold if there is interest during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Hemir

The young Portuguese striker will return to Wearside after spending last season with Juventus’ second team. Hemir netted just two goals in 27 appearances and there is no permanent deal in the offing. However, his time as a Black Cat could come to a close this summer if a suitable offer is received.

Adil Aouchiche

After a challenging opening half to last season, Aouchiche joined Portsmouth on loan for the second half of the campaign and went on to make 12 appearances for John Mousinho’s men. It seems highly likely Aouchiche will be used in the Premier League during the coming season and will be sold.