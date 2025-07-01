Sunderland have concluded a transfer deal today

Sunderland goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has joined AFC Wimbledon on a permanent deal.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has hailed the goalkeeper for his ‘outstanding professionalism’ while at the club. Bishop signed for the Black Cats following his departure from Manchester United in the summer of 2023, serving as deputy to Anthony Patterson in his first season and making two competitive appearances.

Following the arrival of Simon Moore last summer, Bishop was loaned out to Wycombe Wanderers but a serious injury curtailed his progress. He moved to Cambridge United in the January window and having played regularly there has earned himself a move to the newly-promoted League One club. Bishop has signed a three-year deal and there is no mention in either club statement of a fee being paid.

Speakman said: “Nathan has been an outstanding professional throughout his time at Sunderland AFC, playing an important role within the squad and the dressing room. Although injuries disrupted his playing time whilst on loan last season, he ended the campaign strongly. This is a step he’s ready to take and his professionalism and work ethic will ensure he has an excellent platform to build from at AFC Wimbledon. We all wish him well.”

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson said: "We are really pleased to get a goalkeeper of such quality with real experience, he's played for some big clubs so we know exactly what we are getting and as always Bayzo [goalkeeping coach Ashley Bayes] will get the best out of him. We are really happy with Natahn and Joe and the goalkeeping department we now have here."

Bishop himself said of the move: “The manager, Bayzo the staff and players were a massive part of me joining this fantastic club. Then I heard about the fans - I am delighted to be here and cannot wait to give everything to the people who built this place brick by brick. Up the Wombles!".

Sunderland transfer latest explained

Sunderland have had an opening bid for FC Nantes striker Matthis Albine rejected, according to sources in France. Albine is known to be a player long admired by the Sunderland hierarchy, and Foot Mercato reported this morning that the Black Cats had made a move in the region of €20 million this week. It has since been reported by Ouest-France that this offer has been rejected, and falls significantly short of the club's valuation.

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Atlético Madrid full back Reinildo Mandava after his departure from the Spanish club was announced on Monday.

Reinildo featured at the Club World Cup earlier this year but fell down the pecking order in Madrid and will now bring valuable top-tier experience to a young Sunderland squad being rebuilt for Premier League football. The club are also close to confirming a club-record deal for RC Strasbourg Habib Diarra, with the midfielder close to a move in a deal that could eventually rise to around £30 million. Sunderland may be facing some frustration in their pursuit of OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, with Saudi Arabian club Neom making a big late push to sign the 25-year-old.