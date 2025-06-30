Sunderland are closing in on another ambitious transfer deal following their promotion to the Premier League

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atletico Madrid have this morning confirmed the departure of left back Reinildo Mandava, with Sunderland leading the race to sign him as a free agent this summer.

The 31-year-old left back has been at Atletico for two years, having previously won Ligue 1 with Lille. It’s understood that the Black Cats are increasingly hopeful that they can sign the Mozambique international on a two-year deal following his departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social media post from Atletico Madrid’s English account on Monday morning said: “An example of dedication, courage and heart, of overcoming... Thank you so much for these years defending our colors, Rei! We wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”

The defender himself issues an emotional message to the club on his Instagram stories, writing (translated from Spanish): “Thank you very much for everything to each of you for these incredible years... I will always be supporting and celebrating... I love you all for making a Mozambican boy live that incredible dream of sharing the dressing room with the great stars that you are.”

Reinildo to Sunderland - the latest explained

Transfer inside Fabrizio Romano confirmed Sunderland’s move on Sunday, stating: “Reinildo to Sunderland, here we go! Two year deal done for the left back set to join from Atlético Madrid.” The defender made 74 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid after arriving from Lille in 2022. Reinildo reportedly had interest from Sunderland’s Premier League rivals Leeds United and Crystal Palace but has opted to make the move to Wearside.

Reinildo featured at the Club World Cup earlier this year but fell down the pecking order in Madrid and will now bring valuable top-tier experience to a young Sunderland squad being rebuilt for Premier League football. The club are also close to confirming a club-record deal for RC Strasbourg Habib Diarra, with the midfielder close to a move in a deal that could eventually rise to around £30 million. Sunderland may be facing some frustration in their pursuit of OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, with Saudi Arabian club Neom making a big late push to sign the 25-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The imminent arrivals of Reinildo and Diarra nevertheless signal the club’s ambition in the transfer market this summer as they prepare for a return to the Premier League, with the arrival of new director of football Florent Ghisolfi expected at some stage.

Your next Sunderland read: The major developments Sunderland fans can expect this week as 2025/26 starts in earnest