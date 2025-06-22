Pierre Ekwah is close to a permanent move to AS Saint-Étienne, but interest from top-flight clubs has emerged

Pierre Ekwah looks set to leave Sunderland permanently, with French side AS Saint-Étienne pushing to complete a deal despite their recent relegation to Ligue 2 – although the midfielder’s long-term future remains uncertain.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Saint-Étienne in a move that reportedly included a substantial initial loan fee and an option to buy worth around £6million. While relegation initially cast doubt over whether the French side would pursue a permanent deal, negotiations have advanced since the end of the campaign.

Ekwah made a strong impression in difficult circumstances, featuring 30 times in all competitions and emerging as a consistent performer in a struggling team. His displays have encouraged Saint-Étienne to act, and head coach Eirik Horneland has now publicly confirmed he wants to make the move permanent. “I would also like to exercise the option to buy Pierre,” Horneland said recently, making clear that a quick agreement is his preference.

However, the situation remains fluid. While Ekwah is thought to be open to continuing his career in France, it is not yet clear if the original purchase clause will be honoured in full or renegotiated to reflect the club’s drop into the second division. Regardless of the structure, Sunderland are expected to bank a notable profit, though a sell-on clause owed to West Ham United will reduce the total return.

The midfielder, who joined Sunderland from West Ham in January 2023, did not feature prominently during pre-season under Régis Le Bris last summer and is not currently in the club’s plans for the Premier League. An exit during this window now appears inevitable.

Fresh transfer twist emerges regarding Pierre Ekwah

Even so, Ekwah may not stay in Ligue 2 long. French outlet L’Équipe reports that several top-tier clubs across Europe have shown interest in the defensive midfielder, and with Saint-Étienne likely to need funds after their relegation, they could consider a swift resale if the right offer comes in.

For Sunderland, finalising Ekwah’s departure early in the summer would be a positive step in trimming the squad ahead of their return to the Premier League. Offloading players unlikely to feature is a key part of sporting director Kristjaan Speakman’s task this window, alongside building a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

According to ExWHUemployee, West Ham United do not hold a buy-back option for Pierre Ekwah following his 2023 move to Sunderland. However, the Hammers are entitled to 35% of any future transfer fee. “We added several clauses into the deal,” he said. “The most notable is a 35% sell-on, which is a sizeable percentage.” Should the deal go through, it will mark another profitable outgoing for the Black Cats, following the high-profile sale of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund earlier this month. Further developments are expected soon.